WWOZ picks for Jazz Fest 2023

It can be a challenge to choose who to see or what to eat with so many amazing options at Jazz Fest and in New Orleans! Whether you're new to the Fest or just looking for something new, WWOZ's show hosts have some recommendations on how to feed your mind, soul, and body over the coming days:
SONDRA BIBB (Jazz From the French Market)
MUSIC
Friday, April 28 is jampacked! Wu Tang + Soul Rebels! Lizzo, Max Moran + Neospectric, Jason Marsalis w/Warren Wolf, Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas, Robert Plant + Alison Krauss, Nicholas Payton, Something Else!
Saturday, April 29 - Jazmine Sullivan, Ed Sheeran, Alexi Marti, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church Choir
Sunday, April 30 - Jill Scott, Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring Jazzmeia Horn, Jordan Family Tribute to Edward Kidd Jordan, Gary Clark Jr., Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk
Thursday, May 4 - Leon Bridges! Santana! Artemis
Friday, May 5 - Jon Batiste!, Kane Brown, Ludacris, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Trumpet Mafia, John Boutte, Irma Thomas
Saturday, May 6 - H.E.R., Dead & Company, Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jesse McBride, The City of Love Music Ministry
Sunday, May 7 - HERBIE HANCOCK!!!, Trombone Shorty!, Joe Dyson Look Within, Maze, Jeremy Davenport, Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Ne-Yo, Melissa Etheridge, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, David Torkanowsky: A Tribute to The ELM Music Company
FOOD
Loretta’s Authentic Pralines - Lump Crab Beignet
Ms. Linda’s Catering - Ya Ka Mein
Vucinovich’s Restaurant - Paneed Chicken Po-Boy
Sunshine Concessions - Rosemint Herbal Iced Tea
Judah Lea - Key Lime Tart
Catering Unlimited - Fried Chicken
Burks & Douglas - Blackberry Cobbler
Ba Mien Vietnamese Cuisine - Bun (Vermicelli with Shrimp)
Down Home Creole Cooking - BBQ Turkey Wings, White Beans and Peach Cobbler aka “Sunday Dinner”
Baquet Lil Dizzy’s Cafe - Lousiana Trout Baquet
WWOZ Community Radio - Mango Freeze
COLE WILLIAMS (New Orleans Music Show, Tuesdays, 11am-2pm)
Thursday, May 4 is Walter Wolfman Washington Day. His Jazz Funeral is 12:45, then the Roadmasters will play as they unveil his monument in Ancestors Square. A second line will follow, as well as a tribute concert at 4:10 in the Blues Tent.
SOUL SISTER (Soul Power, Saturdays, 8-10pm)
JAZZ FEST
ALL New Orleans artists, EVERYONE in the Gospel Tent, plus the following lagniappe:
Friday, April 28:
Mavis Staples - Blues Tent
Friday, May 5
Christian McBride's New Jawn - WWOZ Jazz Tent
Saturday, May 6
Dee Dee Bridgewater - Jazz Tent
Sunday, May 7
Maze feat. Frankie Beverly - Congo Square Stage
Herbie Hancock - WWOZ Jazz Tent
NIGHT (AND DAY) CONCERTS
Friday, April 28
Lettuce and Tower of Power with Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Saenger Theatre
The Nth Power Presents: The Gap Band Tribute - Toulouse Theatre (Late Friday, early Saturday 1am)
Saturday, April 29
Teedra Moses - Three Keys at Ace Hotel
Tuesday, May 2
Zildjian's 400th Anniversary feat. Dennis Chambers, Stanton Moore, Nikki Glaspie, and more + house band feat. Ivan Kenville, Eric Krasno, Tony Hall, and more - Tipitina's (2pm)
Friday, May 5
The Do Over presents DāM-FunK - Three Keys at Ace Hotel
Saturday, May 6
Donald Harrison Jr. Quintet - Snug Harbor
CHARLES LABORDE (Cajun and Zydeco, Sundays, 12-2pm)
Mahmoud Chouki
Thursday May 4
Lagniappe Stage
12:40 – 1:30
Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rodailleurs
Sunday, 7 May
Fais Do-Do Stage
2:55 – 3:55
Newest thing in Cajun Music. High energy.
DERRICK FREEMAN (sub)
Lizzo, Los Lobos, Ludacris, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste, Ne-Yo, and Jill Scott
FOX DUHON (sub)
Wu Tang Clan ft. Soul Rebels ( Congo Square stage, 4/28, 5:40pm)
Mdou Moctar (Blues Tent, 4/30, 4:10pm)
Leyla McCalla (Fais Do Do Stage, 5/6, 12:25pm)
BREAUX BRIDGES (The Morning Set, Wednesdays, 6-9am)
MUSIC
Friday, April 28
Jason Marsalis w/Warren Wolf, Jazz Tent
Something Else!, Jazz Tent
Nicholas Payton w/MonoNeon & Corey Fonville, Jazz Tent
Helen Gillet, Lagniappe Stage
Saturday, April 29
Leo Nocentelli, Gentilly Stage
Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Congo Square Stage
Angélique Kidjo, Congo Square Stage
Alexey Marti, Jazz Tent
Lawrence Sieberth w/Oz Noy, Jazz Tent
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Blues Tent
Sunday, April 30
Gary Clark, Festival Stage
Adonis Rose and NOJO w/Jazzmeia Horn, Jazz Tent
Cha Wa, Congo Square Stage
Shamarr Allen, Congo Square Stage
Midnite Disturbers, Jazz & Heritage Stage
Thursday, May 4
Artemis, Jazz Tent
Astral Project, Jazz Tent
Buddy Guy, Festival Stage
Leon Bridges, Gentilly Stage
Friday, May 5
Trumpet Mafia, Jazz Tent
Sue Foley, Blues Tent
Christian McBride's New Jawn, Jazz Tent
Jon Batiste, Festival Stage
Saturday, May 6
Les Freres Michot, Lagniappe Stage
Glen David Andrews Band, Blues Tent
Robert Randolph Band, Blues Tent
Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jazz Tent
Terence Blanchard et al., Jazz Tent
Dead & Company, Festival Stage
Sunday, May 7
Lulu & The Broadsides, Lagniappe Stage
Continental Drifters, Gentilly Stage
The Radiators, Gentilly Stage
Tom Jones, Gentilly Stage
Herbie Hancock, Jazz Tent
FOOD
Pheasant, quail, and andouille gumbo
Crawfish enchilada
Fried soft shell crab po boy
White chocolate bread pudding
Crawfish Monica
Jamaican chicken
Louisiana trout Baquet
Meaty white beans
Cochon de Lait po boy
LOGAN SCHUTTS (World Journey, Saturdays, 4-6pm)
Friday April 28
79rs gang interview: 12:30pm @ Music Heritage stage
79rs perform at Jazz & Heritage stage @ 3:20pm
Bassekou Kouyate: 1:55pm in the Cultural Pavilion and 5pm at the Jazz & Heritage stage
Wu-Tang Clan and Soul Rebels: 5:40 @ Congo Square stage
Saturday April 29
Angelique Kidjo: 4:05 pm @ Congo Square stage
Taj Mahal: 4:35 pm @ Fais do-do stage
Sunday April 30:
Kumbuka (local dance troupe): 11:15am @ Jazz & Heritage stage
DUANE WILLIAMS (What's New, Sundays, 10pm-12am)
MUSIC
1. Jenn Howard playing locals' Thursday at the AARP Rhythmpourium at 2:50PM. The album she released this year is great so I'm looking forward to hearing tracks from it and from her earlier work.
2. Second Saturday has Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet closing out at the WWOZ Jazz Tent at 5:45PM. This act just always takes you to another world and gets better every year.
3. Sweet Cecilia will be performing the last day of the festival at 1:40PM on the Lagniappe Stage. I heard their freshman album the year before everything shut down and knew they'd be amazing in person. I missed them the last time they played Jazz Fest, but there's no way I'm missing this talented trio this year.
4. Sabine McCalla & Sam Doores are hitting the AARP Rhythmpourium the final day of the festival at 4:15PM and I can't wait to begin winding down from all of the fun of the last seven days of fun with them.
5. My goddaughter would never forgive me if I didn't mention we'll be catching Lizzo closing out the opening day on the Festival Stage at 5:25PM. This act is so important that she'll be skipping school that day for what her mom called music education.
6. Second Friday should be a great closeout with Christian McBride's New Dawn and the energy they'll be bringing to the WWOZ Jazz Tent at 5:45PM.
7. I was blown away when I realized Santana would be closing out locals' Thursday on the Festival Stage at 5:20PM. I've been listening to his music forever and finally getting a chance to see him connecting the molecules in person is an experience I have been dreaming about.
FOOD
Mango Freeze for the hot days when you need to be brought back to life for the next performance.
Ajun Cajun's Yakiniku Po-Boy for that good garlic rib-eye to stick to your ribs while you're making the rounds.
Loretta's Lump Crab Beignet is a great sweet/savory combination.
Gambian Foods' Dibbi is a can't miss, especially with their sauce on top of that pita pocket.
Li'l Dizzy's combination plate lets you taste everything you need while you're here.
If you need that taste of childhood to enjoy on your way home, there's always the Roman Chewing Candy. Perfect for putting away to enjoy while heading home for a sweet treat to go with your sweet walk home.
Lucky Dogs are also available if you need to share a taste with Ignatius J. Reilly while you're in town.