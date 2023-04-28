WWOZ picks for Jazz Fest 2023

It can be a challenge to choose who to see or what to eat with so many amazing options at Jazz Fest and in New Orleans! Whether you're new to the Fest or just looking for something new, WWOZ's show hosts have some recommendations on how to feed your mind, soul, and body over the coming days:

SONDRA BIBB (Jazz From the French Market)

MUSIC

Friday, April 28 is jampacked! Wu Tang + Soul Rebels! Lizzo, Max Moran + Neospectric, Jason Marsalis w/Warren Wolf, Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas, Robert Plant + Alison Krauss, Nicholas Payton, Something Else!

Saturday, April 29 - Jazmine Sullivan, Ed Sheeran, Alexi Marti, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church Choir

Sunday, April 30 - Jill Scott, Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring Jazzmeia Horn, Jordan Family Tribute to Edward Kidd Jordan, Gary Clark Jr., Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk

Thursday, May 4 - Leon Bridges! Santana! Artemis

Friday, May 5 - Jon Batiste!, Kane Brown, Ludacris, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Trumpet Mafia, John Boutte, Irma Thomas

Saturday, May 6 - H.E.R., Dead & Company, Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jesse McBride, The City of Love Music Ministry

Sunday, May 7 - HERBIE HANCOCK!!!, Trombone Shorty!, Joe Dyson Look Within, Maze, Jeremy Davenport, Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Ne-Yo, Melissa Etheridge, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, David Torkanowsky: A Tribute to The ELM Music Company

FOOD

Loretta’s Authentic Pralines - Lump Crab Beignet

Ms. Linda’s Catering - Ya Ka Mein

Vucinovich’s Restaurant - Paneed Chicken Po-Boy

Sunshine Concessions - Rosemint Herbal Iced Tea

Judah Lea - Key Lime Tart

Catering Unlimited - Fried Chicken

Burks & Douglas - Blackberry Cobbler

Ba Mien Vietnamese Cuisine - Bun (Vermicelli with Shrimp)

Down Home Creole Cooking - BBQ Turkey Wings, White Beans and Peach Cobbler aka “Sunday Dinner”

Baquet Lil Dizzy’s Cafe - Lousiana Trout Baquet

WWOZ Community Radio - Mango Freeze

COLE WILLIAMS (New Orleans Music Show, Tuesdays, 11am-2pm)

Thursday, May 4 is Walter Wolfman Washington Day. His Jazz Funeral is 12:45, then the Roadmasters will play as they unveil his monument in Ancestors Square. A second line will follow, as well as a tribute concert at 4:10 in the Blues Tent.

SOUL SISTER (Soul Power, Saturdays, 8-10pm)

JAZZ FEST

ALL New Orleans artists, EVERYONE in the Gospel Tent, plus the following lagniappe:

Friday, April 28:

Mavis Staples - Blues Tent

Friday, May 5

Christian McBride's New Jawn - WWOZ Jazz Tent

Saturday, May 6

Dee Dee Bridgewater - Jazz Tent

Sunday, May 7

Maze feat. Frankie Beverly - Congo Square Stage

Herbie Hancock - WWOZ Jazz Tent

NIGHT (AND DAY) CONCERTS

Friday, April 28

Lettuce and Tower of Power with Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Saenger Theatre

The Nth Power Presents: The Gap Band Tribute - Toulouse Theatre (Late Friday, early Saturday 1am)

Saturday, April 29

Teedra Moses - Three Keys at Ace Hotel

Tuesday, May 2

Zildjian's 400th Anniversary feat. Dennis Chambers, Stanton Moore, Nikki Glaspie, and more + house band feat. Ivan Kenville, Eric Krasno, Tony Hall, and more - Tipitina's (2pm)

Friday, May 5

The Do Over presents DāM-FunK - Three Keys at Ace Hotel

Saturday, May 6

Donald Harrison Jr. Quintet - Snug Harbor

CHARLES LABORDE (Cajun and Zydeco, Sundays, 12-2pm)

Mahmoud Chouki

Thursday May 4

Lagniappe Stage

12:40 – 1:30

Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rodailleurs

Sunday, 7 May

Fais Do-Do Stage

2:55 – 3:55

Newest thing in Cajun Music. High energy.

DERRICK FREEMAN (sub)

Lizzo, Los Lobos, Ludacris, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste, Ne-Yo, and Jill Scott

FOX DUHON (sub)

Wu Tang Clan ft. Soul Rebels ( Congo Square stage, 4/28, 5:40pm)

Mdou Moctar (Blues Tent, 4/30, 4:10pm)

Leyla McCalla (Fais Do Do Stage, 5/6, 12:25pm)

BREAUX BRIDGES (The Morning Set, Wednesdays, 6-9am)

MUSIC

Friday, April 28

Jason Marsalis w/Warren Wolf, Jazz Tent

Something Else!, Jazz Tent

Nicholas Payton w/MonoNeon & Corey Fonville, Jazz Tent

Helen Gillet, Lagniappe Stage

Saturday, April 29

Leo Nocentelli, Gentilly Stage

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Congo Square Stage

Angélique Kidjo, Congo Square Stage

Alexey Marti, Jazz Tent

Lawrence Sieberth w/Oz Noy, Jazz Tent

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Blues Tent

Sunday, April 30

Gary Clark, Festival Stage

Adonis Rose and NOJO w/Jazzmeia Horn, Jazz Tent

Cha Wa, Congo Square Stage

Shamarr Allen, Congo Square Stage

Midnite Disturbers, Jazz & Heritage Stage

Thursday, May 4

Artemis, Jazz Tent

Astral Project, Jazz Tent

Buddy Guy, Festival Stage

Leon Bridges, Gentilly Stage

Friday, May 5

Trumpet Mafia, Jazz Tent

Sue Foley, Blues Tent

Christian McBride's New Jawn, Jazz Tent

Jon Batiste, Festival Stage

Saturday, May 6

Les Freres Michot, Lagniappe Stage

Glen David Andrews Band, Blues Tent

Robert Randolph Band, Blues Tent

Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jazz Tent

Terence Blanchard et al., Jazz Tent

Dead & Company, Festival Stage

Sunday, May 7

Lulu & The Broadsides, Lagniappe Stage

Continental Drifters, Gentilly Stage

The Radiators, Gentilly Stage

Tom Jones, Gentilly Stage

Herbie Hancock, Jazz Tent

FOOD

Pheasant, quail, and andouille gumbo

Crawfish enchilada

Fried soft shell crab po boy

White chocolate bread pudding

Crawfish Monica

Jamaican chicken

Louisiana trout Baquet

Meaty white beans

Cochon de Lait po boy

LOGAN SCHUTTS (World Journey, Saturdays, 4-6pm)

Friday April 28

79rs gang interview: 12:30pm @ Music Heritage stage

79rs perform at Jazz & Heritage stage @ 3:20pm

Bassekou Kouyate: 1:55pm in the Cultural Pavilion and 5pm at the Jazz & Heritage stage

Wu-Tang Clan and Soul Rebels: 5:40 @ Congo Square stage

Saturday April 29

Angelique Kidjo: 4:05 pm @ Congo Square stage

Taj Mahal: 4:35 pm @ Fais do-do stage

Sunday April 30:

Kumbuka (local dance troupe): 11:15am @ Jazz & Heritage stage

DUANE WILLIAMS (What's New, Sundays, 10pm-12am)

MUSIC

1. Jenn Howard playing locals' Thursday at the AARP Rhythmpourium at 2:50PM. The album she released this year is great so I'm looking forward to hearing tracks from it and from her earlier work.

2. Second Saturday has Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet closing out at the WWOZ Jazz Tent at 5:45PM. This act just always takes you to another world and gets better every year.

3. Sweet Cecilia will be performing the last day of the festival at 1:40PM on the Lagniappe Stage. I heard their freshman album the year before everything shut down and knew they'd be amazing in person. I missed them the last time they played Jazz Fest, but there's no way I'm missing this talented trio this year.

4. Sabine McCalla & Sam Doores are hitting the AARP Rhythmpourium the final day of the festival at 4:15PM and I can't wait to begin winding down from all of the fun of the last seven days of fun with them.

5. My goddaughter would never forgive me if I didn't mention we'll be catching Lizzo closing out the opening day on the Festival Stage at 5:25PM. This act is so important that she'll be skipping school that day for what her mom called music education.

6. Second Friday should be a great closeout with Christian McBride's New Dawn and the energy they'll be bringing to the WWOZ Jazz Tent at 5:45PM.

7. I was blown away when I realized Santana would be closing out locals' Thursday on the Festival Stage at 5:20PM. I've been listening to his music forever and finally getting a chance to see him connecting the molecules in person is an experience I have been dreaming about.

FOOD

Mango Freeze for the hot days when you need to be brought back to life for the next performance.

Ajun Cajun's Yakiniku Po-Boy for that good garlic rib-eye to stick to your ribs while you're making the rounds.

Loretta's Lump Crab Beignet is a great sweet/savory combination.

Gambian Foods' Dibbi is a can't miss, especially with their sauce on top of that pita pocket.

Li'l Dizzy's combination plate lets you taste everything you need while you're here.

If you need that taste of childhood to enjoy on your way home, there's always the Roman Chewing Candy. Perfect for putting away to enjoy while heading home for a sweet treat to go with your sweet walk home.

Lucky Dogs are also available if you need to share a taste with Ignatius J. Reilly while you're in town.

Now get out there to support and enjoy some live, local music! And food!