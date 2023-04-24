'OZilians at Jazz Fest 2023

WWOZ's show hosts and volunteers are a talented group of people! Lots of us will be appearing at Jazz Fest, the days between, or nighttime shows around the city. Check out where you can catch these WWOZ folks during the next couple weeks below!
Derrick Freeman (sub)
Saturday, April 29 - 5:30pm Lagniappe Stage at Jazz Fest
Saturday, April 29/Sunday, April 30 - 12:30am Le Bon Temps
Monday, May 1 Three Muses with Smokers’ World (Lite)
Friday, May 5 - 5pm - Soul Brass Band at Seither’s Seafood
Saturday, May 6 - 10pm - Soul Brass Band at The Spotted Cat
Monday, May 8 - 10pm - Soul Brass Band Jazz Fest Wrap-Up at d.b.a.
David “Jazzlunatique” Kunian (on-air Tuesdays, 10pm-12am)
Monday, May 1 - Interviews with authors Bentley Brown, Dan Sharp, T.R. Johnson, Bob Cataliotti, and Scott Billington at the New Orleans Jazz Museum
Saturday, May 2 - 1pm - Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest, interviewing Robert Randolph
Marc Stone (on-air Tuesdays, 2-4pm)
Saturday, April 29 - 2:05pm - Jazz Fest, performing with Leo Nocentelli of the Meters at the Gentilly Stage
Friday, May 5 - 11:15am - Jazz Fest, Blues Tent
Soul Stu (sub)
Friday, May 5 - 9pm - performing with Kindhearted Strangers at Santos Bar
Fox Duhon (sub)
Sunday, April 30 - 4:20pm - Lost Bayou Ramblers on the Fais Do Do Stage at Jazz Fest
Sunday, April 30 - 8pm - with Louis Michot and Steve Berlin of Los Lobos at the Maple Leaf
Tuesday, May 2 - 6:30pm - Lost Bayou Ramblers at NOLA Crawfish Festival
Friday, May 5 - 1am - with Louis Michot at d.b.a.
Friday, May 5 - 8pm Lost Bayou Ramblers at House of Blues, Parish Room
Saturday, May 6 - 8pm with Louis Michot at the Maple Leaf
Mikayla Braun
Sunday, April 30 - 1:25pm - with Kathryn Rose Wood at the Rhythmporium Stage at Jazz Fest
Soul Sister (on-air Saturdays, 8-10pm)
DJ Soul Sister opens the following night concerts during Jazz Fest:
Wednesday, May 3 - 10:30pm The Daze Between Band at Tipitina's (SOLD OUT)
Sunday, May 7 - 9pm Dumpstaphunk with special guests Raymond Weber, Nikki Glaspie, and Alvin Ford, Jr. at Tipitina's
Sally Young (on-air Thursdays, 9-11am)
Friday, April 28 - 4:30pm - interviewing Pinettes Brass Band at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest
Tom Saunders (on-air Wednesdays, 9-11am)
Saturday, April 29 - 11:15am - with Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders in Economy Hall Tent at Jazz Fest
Friday, May 5 - 5:50pm - with Kris Torkarsky in Economy Hall Tent at Jazz Fest
Maryse Dejean (on-air Mondays, 4-7pm)
Thursday, May 4 - 12:30pm - interviewing Haitian Rara, members of RAM at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest
Charles Burchell (on-air Thursdays, 4-7pm)
Saturday, May 6 - 2pm - interviewing Terence Blanchard at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest
Alison Fensterstock (sub)
Sunday, May 7 - 3pm - interviewing Melissa Etheridge at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest