'OZilians at Jazz Fest 2023

WWOZ's show hosts and volunteers are a talented group of people! Lots of us will be appearing at Jazz Fest, the days between, or nighttime shows around the city. Check out where you can catch these WWOZ folks during the next couple weeks below!

Derrick Freeman (sub)

Saturday, April 29 - 5:30pm Lagniappe Stage at Jazz Fest

Saturday, April 29/Sunday, April 30 - 12:30am Le Bon Temps

Monday, May 1 Three Muses with Smokers’ World (Lite)

Friday, May 5 - 5pm - Soul Brass Band at Seither’s Seafood

Saturday, May 6 - 10pm - Soul Brass Band at The Spotted Cat

Monday, May 8 - 10pm - Soul Brass Band Jazz Fest Wrap-Up at d.b.a.

David “Jazzlunatique” Kunian (on-air Tuesdays, 10pm-12am)

Monday, May 1 - Interviews with authors Bentley Brown, Dan Sharp, T.R. Johnson, Bob Cataliotti, and Scott Billington at the New Orleans Jazz Museum

Saturday, May 2 - 1pm - Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest, interviewing Robert Randolph

Marc Stone (on-air Tuesdays, 2-4pm)

Saturday, April 29 - 2:05pm - Jazz Fest, performing with Leo Nocentelli of the Meters at the Gentilly Stage

Friday, May 5 - 11:15am - Jazz Fest, Blues Tent

Soul Stu (sub)

Friday, May 5 - 9pm - performing with Kindhearted Strangers at Santos Bar

Fox Duhon (sub)

Sunday, April 30 - 4:20pm - Lost Bayou Ramblers on the Fais Do Do Stage at Jazz Fest

Sunday, April 30 - 8pm - with Louis Michot and Steve Berlin of Los Lobos at the Maple Leaf

Tuesday, May 2 - 6:30pm - Lost Bayou Ramblers at NOLA Crawfish Festival

Friday, May 5 - 1am - with Louis Michot at d.b.a.

Friday, May 5 - 8pm Lost Bayou Ramblers at House of Blues, Parish Room

Saturday, May 6 - 8pm with Louis Michot at the Maple Leaf

Mikayla Braun

Sunday, April 30 - 1:25pm - with Kathryn Rose Wood at the Rhythmporium Stage at Jazz Fest

Soul Sister (on-air Saturdays, 8-10pm)

DJ Soul Sister opens the following night concerts during Jazz Fest:

Wednesday, May 3 - 10:30pm The Daze Between Band at Tipitina's (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, May 7 - 9pm Dumpstaphunk with special guests Raymond Weber, Nikki Glaspie, and Alvin Ford, Jr. at Tipitina's

Sally Young (on-air Thursdays, 9-11am)

Friday, April 28 - 4:30pm - interviewing Pinettes Brass Band at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest

Tom Saunders (on-air Wednesdays, 9-11am)

Saturday, April 29 - 11:15am - with Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders in Economy Hall Tent at Jazz Fest

Friday, May 5 - 5:50pm - with Kris Torkarsky in Economy Hall Tent at Jazz Fest

Maryse Dejean (on-air Mondays, 4-7pm)

Thursday, May 4 - 12:30pm - interviewing Haitian Rara, members of RAM at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest

Charles Burchell (on-air Thursdays, 4-7pm)

Saturday, May 6 - 2pm - interviewing Terence Blanchard at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest

Alison Fensterstock (sub)

Sunday, May 7 - 3pm - interviewing Melissa Etheridge at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest