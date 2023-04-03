Jazz Fest hosting one-day ticket sale at Tipitina's Saturday

Jazz Fest is holding a one-day sale on single-day advanced tickets to the upcoming 2023 Festival, scheduled for April 28 – May 7.

Held at Tipitina’s (501 Napoleon Ave.) on Saturday, April 8, 10am-5 pm, the one-day sale is the opportunity for fans to purchase advanced tickets to Jazz Fest without any online service charges. Simply put, $85 single-day tickets to Jazz Fest will be $85. Payment must be made with a credit card (no cash accepted). Please note: single-day Jazz Fest tickets are sold by weekend and are good for any one day of that weekend.

Fans will also have the first opportunity to purchase official 2023 Jazz Fest merchandise (while supplies last). And don’t be surprised if a brass band happens to stop by and makes it a party!