38th annual "Holidays New Orleans Style" is on

The 38th annual "Holidays New Orleans Style" is happening now through Twelfth Night, January 6, 2023, when Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc parades through the French Quarter! Presented by French Quarter Festivals, Inc., this season's events include free concerts, réveillon dinners, cooking demonstrations, local shopping, and more.

This year's free concerts are taking place at the St. Louis Cathedral (Jackson Square) and St. Anna's Episcopal Church (1313 Esplanade Ave.).

Here's the performance schedule (subject to change):

Thursday, December 1: Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Saturday, December 3: The Friendly Travelers at St. Anna's Episcopal Church - 5pm

Monday, December 5: Da Lovebirds Featuring Robin Barnes at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Tuesday, December 6: Rachel Van Voorhees at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Wednesday, December 7: Shades of Praise at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Thursday, December 8: John Boutte at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Saturday, December 10: Papa y Son Mandao at St. Anna's - 6pm

Monday, December 12: Andre Bohren with the Electric Yat Quartet at St. Louis Cathedral- 5pm

Tuesday, December 13: Rickie Monie & Friends at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Wednesday, December 14: Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Thursday, December 15: La Noche Buena: Spanish Christmas Music of the New World at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Saturday, December 17: Joy Clark at St. Anna's - 5pm

Sunday, December 18: The St. Louis Cathedral Christmas Choir Concert: Noel, The Story of Christmas - 5:30pm

Check out the full details on Holidays New Orleans Style at holiday.neworleans.com!