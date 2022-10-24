Video: Dr. John and Davell Crawford 'Jock-A-Mo'

The second film in the award-winning Take Me To The River franchise, Take Me to the River: New Orleans celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. A true collaboration and melting pot of influences from around the world, that came together and formed one of the world's most unique cultural jewels. Our adventure shows the resiliency of surviving disaster to a formidable rebirth while pairing legacy musicians with stars of today, and how this unique cultural jewel came to exist. Watch a trailer for the film below. The full film will be available on streaming platforms on January 20, 2023.

Take Me To The River Live! Tour:

November 17th: Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary)

November 18th: Carmel, IN – The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary)

November 19th: Evanston, IL – Evanston SPACE (Take Me To The River)

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary)

February 25th: Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center For the Arts

(Dumpstaphunk and Jon Cleary)

February 28th: Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

(Dumpstaphunk and Jon Cleary)

March 2nd: Chico, CA – Laxson Auditorium @ California State University

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary)

Additional 2023 Dates to be Announced!

Album Tracklisting:

CD ONE:

1. Cyril Neville with Voices of the Wetlands - “In Love with My NOLA”

2. Dee-1, Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Galactic - “Act Like You Know”

3. The Neville Brothers with Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, and George Porter Jr. - “(Hey Mama) Wild Tchoupitoulas”

4. Irma Thomas with Ledisi, featuring George Porter Jr., Eric Krasno, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville - “I Wish Someone Would Care”

5. Dr. John and Davell Crawford - “Jock-A-Mo”

6. Soul Rebels featuring 5th Ward Weebie - “504 Enjoy Yourself”

7. Cyril Neville with Dumpstaphunk - “Street Parade”

8. PJ Morton featuring Cheeky Blakk and Rebirth Brass Band - “New Orleans Girl”

9. Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band - “Stompin' Ground”

10. Walter Wolfman Washington - “Funk is in the House”

11. Snoop Dogg, G-Eazy, William Bell - “Yes We Can Can”

12. Davell Crawford - “We Shall Gather at the River”

13. 79rs - “Wrong Part of Town”

14. New Orleans Drummers - “Lil Liza Jane” *

CD TWO:

1. Anders Osborne - “Improvise” *

2. Voices of the Wetlands with Cyril Neville - "Late in the Evening” *

3. Ledisi with George Porter Jr, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville - "Knockin” *

4. Davell Crawford - "One More Time” *

5. Ani DiFranco with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Roots of Music - "Little Plastic Castles” *

6. Donald Harrison with the Tipitina's Interns - "Donald's Tune” *

7. Dr. John - "Someone to Love” *

8. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux with Voices of the Wetlands - "Firewater”

9. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah - "Sand Castle Headhunters”

10. Lost Bayou Ramblers with Ani DiFranco, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, and the Roots of Music - "Blue Moon Special”

11. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah with the Tipitina's Interns - "When the Saints Go Marching In”

12. Irma Thomas with Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr., Ian Neville and Ivan Neville - "Carnival Time”

(* Tracks not on LP version, but available via included download card)