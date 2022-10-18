Video: Marty Sammon at WWOZ Piano Night 2016

Chicago blues pianist Marty Sammon passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45 last week, his sudden death happening just one day after he celebrated his birthday.

Marty appeared for WWOZ numerous times in recent years. He joined us on the air during the New Orleans Music Show with host Michael Dominici last Thursday, just two days before his death. That interview can still be heard on our 2-week archive at this link. It begins around the 131-minute mark.

Marty also appeared at WWOZ Piano Night multiple times. This is his full performance at Piano Night in April 2016, when the artists all honored the late, great Allen Toussaint. More on Sammon and his career at this link.

WWOZ sends our best wishes to his family and friends at this difficult time.