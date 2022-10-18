Video: Marty Sammon at WWOZ Piano Night 2016

Published on: October 18th, 2022

Chicago blues pianist Marty Sammon passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45 last week, his sudden death happening just one day after he celebrated his birthday.

Marty appeared for WWOZ numerous times in recent years. He joined us on the air during the New Orleans Music Show with host Michael Dominici last Thursday, just two days before his death. That interview can still be heard on our 2-week archive at this link. It begins around the 131-minute mark.

Marty also appeared at WWOZ Piano Night multiple times. This is his full performance at Piano Night in April 2016, when the artists all honored the late, great Allen Toussaint. More on Sammon and his career at this link.

WWOZ sends our best wishes to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Topic tags: 
Film/Video, Recent Video Streams, In Memoriam
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.