Happy birthday to "Queen Bee" Littdell S. Banister, Tribal Queen of Creole Wild West! Queen Bee is the oldest active Mardi Gras Indian Queen in the city.

"I'm not just the Queen on Carnival. I'm a Queen everyday. That spirit, what I want to do, that decision that I have made; that stays with me. It don't just come out when I go out on Mardi Gras."