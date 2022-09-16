A note from the Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas

I'm writing today to ask you to support the station that supports New Orleans Musicians!

I've been a member of WWOZ since 1980-before it was even on the air. And now, I am proud to be a Board Member too. This is the only station where we can hear local musicians' music and we are grateful that because of WWOZ, the whole world can hear our music too.

When I have a new record come out, I know I can bring it to WWOZ and it will get played! Thousands of listeners who care about New Orleans will be able to hear it no matter where they are on the planet.

I love all of the WWOZ Show Hosts and the variety of music they share on every show. They are very strong supporters of our local music--from New Orleans and around the state. You don’t hear too much local music on other radio stations.

Your support of WWOZ is needed because the station looks out for the locals--our musicians, artists and culture bearers. That’s more important than anything.

If you’re not a musician, WWOZ is important because you can tune in to know what’s happening around town. You get a feel for the city by just listening to WWOZ.

I hope you’ll join me today and give a gift to WWOZ.

-Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans and WWOZ Member