A taste of New Orleans

Born and raised in New Orleans, I support WWOZ because of its connection to the music community of New Orleans. It not only promotes and preserves the legendary music that started in New Orleans, but it also supports the music of today. WWOZ plays music that’s not usually on major radio stations, and music from artists who don’t have another way to get their sounds heard. Thanks to WWOZ, this music reaches listeners around the globe via the internet, and of course, right here in New Orleans through our local radio signal 90.7FM.

I try to give everyone a taste of being in my hometown, even when they’re not. There's simply no other station on the planet that has a New Orleans vibe like WWOZ. That's why I support WWOZ and I hope you’ll do the same by donating to the station today at wwoz.org/donate.

-Sally Young, WWOZ Show Host

Traditional Jazz, Thursdays 9-11am CT