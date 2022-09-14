The music takes me back.

I love the music that I grew up with, 50s & 60s oldies, and the only time I listen to it is when I play it on WWOZ on Wednesday nights. This music lets me remember the good times, conjures up a lot of memories of days gone past, who I was with and what I was doing. We’d wash the car on Saturday mornings with the radio on. We’d get that car sparkling like a silver dollar for a date that night. Even back then I was listening to oldies, the music from years before. It’s the same music I play now. That music takes me back. I’m happy that I can take people who listen to the show along for the ride. At least that’s what they tell me. I can give the young people some insight into what it was like when I was a teenager, too. They respond well it to it. I support WWOZ because of the variety of music that they play, thanks to all the different people who come in to play music. Some people like rhythm and blues. Some like jazz. There’s a genre for almost every listener out there. People can tune in from around the world and hear music, no matter the time, it’s 24/7. And with no commercials!.Without that rata-tat-tat. That’s why listeners should support a station like this: the variety of music and no commercials attached! Those two reasons are the one two punch. AND the WWOZ Two Week Archive! I get a lot of comments about that. Some people miss my show so they go back and listen on the archive, or people listen to the same show all week long until the next one comes up. Thank you for supporting WWOZ! I love playing this music for you. -Rare on da Air, WWOZ Show Host

50s and 60s Oldies, Wednesdays 7-10pm CT