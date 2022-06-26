Video: Hurray for the Riff Raff 'Life on Earth'

New from New Orleans musician Hurray for the Riff Raff, this is the video for 'Life on Earth,' the title track to their new album, out now on Nonesuch Records. This video was directed and edited Alynda Mariposa Segarra, the driving force behind all things Hurray for the Riff Raff. Check out upcoming tour dates at hurrayfortheriffraff.com. Alynda describes this song as "a psalm to all earthly beings. A letter regarding the suffering of humankind which affects all on this planet."