Video: Hurray for the Riff Raff 'Life on Earth'

Published on: June 27th, 2022

New from New Orleans musician Hurray for the Riff Raff, this is the video for 'Life on Earth,' the title track to their new album, out now on Nonesuch Records. This video was directed and edited Alynda Mariposa Segarra, the driving force behind all things Hurray for the Riff Raff. Check out upcoming tour dates at hurrayfortheriffraff.com. Alynda describes this song as "a psalm to all earthly beings. A letter regarding the suffering of humankind which affects all on this planet."

Topic tags: 
Film/Video
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.