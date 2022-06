Photos: 2022 Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

These are a few photo highlights from the 2022 Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival, held June 11-12 in Armstrong Park! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time." WWOZ was also on hand, broadcasting and video streaming live from the festival. Check out the full sets from all 11 acts on this playlist. The radio broadcast will be available on our 2-week archive through June 26.

Photos by Demian Roberts.