Ole & Nu Style Fellas Second Line Parade was held for the first time since 2019 yesterday! The theme was "A Rising Tide Lifts ALL Boats." The parade included 11 children and their Queen as a mermaid. Mid-parade, the clubmembers changed into different outfits. The parade was delayed due to the rain and though it reappeared, spirits never dampened. Find out more about this club and their parade and community activities in our interview with Askia Bennett.