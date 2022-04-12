Video: Downtown Super Sunday 2022

Published on: April 12th, 2022

The Circle of Chiefs 10th Annual "Indian Cha WA" Downtown Super Sunday was held on April 10 and featured tribes from all over the city. The procession of intricate bead work, feathers and harmonious drumming and chants started at Orleans & Moss (Bayou St. John) and traveled Orleans Avenue, Broad Street, St. Bernard Avenue, and N. Dorgenois before ending at Hardin Park.

There are three Super Sunday Mardi Gras celebrations that happen each year-- Uptown, Downtown, and Westbank. Super Sunday is an annual gathering of Mardi Gras Indian Tribes celebrating their heritage and culture in a magnificent display of hand-sewn suits, singing, dancing, and chanting.

Check out some video highlights from this year's event below!

Topic tags: 
Mardi Gras Indians, Recent Video Streams
Related program(s): 
Takin' It To The Streets
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.