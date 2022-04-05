Photos: Class Got Brass 2022

Published on: April 5th, 2022

The Class Got Brass competition returned to the Jazz & Heritage Center after a two-year hiatus last Sunday! Rest assured that the future of New Orleans music is bright because these kids sounded (and looked!) great.

Louisiana middle and high schools competed in a second line-style parade with a New Orleans-style brass ensemble of up to 12 members for a select group of celebrity judges, including WWOZ's Leslie Cooper. The competition featured both beginner and advanced categories.

This year's winners:

Advanced

1st place: $10,000 to L.B. Landry High School
2nd place: $7,000 to George Washington Carver High School
3rd place: $5,000 to Abramson Sci Academy

Beginners

1st place: $5,000 to Mildred Osborne Charter School
2nd place: $4,000 to Geo Next Generation High School
3rd place: $3,000 to Langston Hughes Academy

And all competing schools received at least $1,000 towards musical programs courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. For more details on this fun and important competition, see classgotbrass.com.

Check out our photo highlights below!

Topic tags: 
Education, Photography
