Photos: Class Got Brass 2022

The Class Got Brass competition returned to the Jazz & Heritage Center after a two-year hiatus last Sunday! Rest assured that the future of New Orleans music is bright because these kids sounded (and looked!) great.
Louisiana middle and high schools competed in a second line-style parade with a New Orleans-style brass ensemble of up to 12 members for a select group of celebrity judges, including WWOZ's Leslie Cooper. The competition featured both beginner and advanced categories.
This year's winners:
Advanced
1st place: $10,000 to L.B. Landry High School
2nd place: $7,000 to George Washington Carver High School
3rd place: $5,000 to Abramson Sci Academy
Beginners
1st place: $5,000 to Mildred Osborne Charter School
2nd place: $4,000 to Geo Next Generation High School
3rd place: $3,000 to Langston Hughes Academy
And all competing schools received at least $1,000 towards musical programs courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. For more details on this fun and important competition, see classgotbrass.com.
Check out our photo highlights below!