Class Got Brass competition returns Sunday

The Class Got Brass competition returns after a two-year hiatus this Sunday, April 3 at 1pm! Come out to the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart) to see the up-and-coming generation of New Orleans musicians do their thing! Admission is free.

Louisiana middle and high schools will be competing in a second line-style parade with a New Orleans-style brass ensemble of up to 12 members for a select group of celebrity judges. The competition will have both beginner and advanced categories.

Winning schools will take home a share of over $45,000 in funding for musical instruments and other supplies courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. All competing schools will receive at least a $1,000 stipend towards musical programs.

More info at classgotbrass.com.