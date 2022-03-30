Photos: Treme Creole Gumbo/Congo Square Rhythms Festivals 2022

It was a beautiful weekend for the return of the Treme Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Festivals! These free festivals, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, were held concurrently in Armstrong Park. Check a few of the photo highlights below! WWOZ was also video streaming live from the Congo Square Rhythms Stage on Saturday and Sunday, and from the kickoff concert event with John Boutté and Family ft. special guests Tanya Boutté & Arséne DeLay. Click here to view the video!