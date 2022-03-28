Celebrating Germaine Bazzle's 90th birthday

Tune in to WWOZ today as we celebrate the 90th birthday of the divine jazz singer and educator Germaine Bazzle! Expect to hear salutes throughout the day from our show hosts (including a few surprises along the way).

At 5pm CT, show host Maryse Dejean will share rare recordings of Germaine performing live at Jazz Fest, including at the very first Jazz Fest in 1970! These recordings are held at the The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Archive.

Details on the performances airing during Jazz From the French Market this evening:

Jazz Fest 1970, courtesy of Wolfgang's Vault

Herbert Taylor - Drums

Jerry Green, Jr. - Bass

Roger Dickerson - Piano

Jazz Fest 1991, recorded by Michael Murphy Productions

Brian Blade - drums

Emile Vinette - piano

Victor Goines - tenor sax

George French - bass

Jazz Fest 2019, recorded by Peer Munck

Derek Douget - sax

Larry Sieberth - piano

Peter Harris - bass

Simon Lott - drums