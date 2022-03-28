Celebrating Germaine Bazzle's 90th birthday

Published on: March 28th, 2022

Tune in to WWOZ today as we celebrate the 90th birthday of the divine jazz singer and educator Germaine Bazzle! Expect to hear salutes throughout the day from our show hosts (including a few surprises along the way).

At 5pm CT, show host Maryse Dejean will share rare recordings of Germaine performing live at Jazz Fest, including at the very first Jazz Fest in 1970! These recordings are held at the The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Archive.

Details on the performances airing during Jazz From the French Market this evening:

Jazz Fest 1970, courtesy of Wolfgang's Vault
Herbert Taylor - Drums
Jerry Green, Jr. - Bass
Roger Dickerson - Piano  

Jazz Fest 1991, recorded by Michael Murphy Productions
Brian Blade - drums
Emile Vinette - piano
Victor Goines - tenor sax
George French - bass  

Jazz Fest 2019, recorded by Peer Munck
Derek Douget - sax
Larry Sieberth - piano
Peter Harris - bass
Simon Lott - drums

