WWOZ wins 3 Prestige Awards from Louisiana Association of Broadcasters

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: March 17th, 2022

906 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards to WWOZ 2022

Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards to WWOZ 2022
Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards to WWOZ 2022

We are excited to share that WWOZ received three top honors at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Award Ceremony today in Baton Rouge!

UNIQUELY LOUISIANA 
WWOZ - Jazz Festing in Place
Recognizes the radio station with the best programming highlighting the diversity of the people, places and things of Louisiana. 

BEST USE OF DIGITAL MEDIA 
WWOZ
Recognizes the best use of Facebook or Facebook Live, Twitter or Live Tweeting, Instagram and other digital outreach tools by a station to connect with their audience and inform the public. Criteria included user frequency, relevant and innovative content, user engagement and authentic audio/visuals.

BEST RADIO PERSONALITY/TEAM 
WWOZ - Action Jackson, Takin' it to the Streets (posthumously)
Recognizes the most outstanding local on-air personality or team. 

 

Our members make this work possible-- thank you to everyone out there who supports WWOZ. We are listener-supported radio (and more)!

Topic tags: 
Awards, Festing in Place
Related program(s): 
Takin' It To The Streets
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.