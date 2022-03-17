WWOZ wins 3 Prestige Awards from Louisiana Association of Broadcasters

We are excited to share that WWOZ received three top honors at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Award Ceremony today in Baton Rouge!

UNIQUELY LOUISIANA

WWOZ - Jazz Festing in Place

Recognizes the radio station with the best programming highlighting the diversity of the people, places and things of Louisiana.

BEST USE OF DIGITAL MEDIA

WWOZ

Recognizes the best use of Facebook or Facebook Live, Twitter or Live Tweeting, Instagram and other digital outreach tools by a station to connect with their audience and inform the public. Criteria included user frequency, relevant and innovative content, user engagement and authentic audio/visuals.

BEST RADIO PERSONALITY/TEAM

WWOZ - Action Jackson, Takin' it to the Streets (posthumously)

Recognizes the most outstanding local on-air personality or team.

Our members make this work possible-- thank you to everyone out there who supports WWOZ. We are listener-supported radio (and more)!