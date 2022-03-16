A message from Missy Bowen

I’ve been a DJ for nearly 44 years, including 27 at WWOZ. Being a show host on WWOZ is truly an honor. I love telling a story with the songs I play, creating a mood, and bringing together our community through music. As host of the New Orleans Music Show, my playlist possibilities are endless because “New Orleans music” is an infinite universe. Curating the best songs takes lots of listening time, in-depth knowledge, and instant flexibility; it is my improvisational art. Nothing makes me happier than executing a brilliant transition. Nothing is more gratifying than helping my community – you – celebrate, grieve, or just get through the day with the right song at the right moment.

WWOZ offers our stellar programming because we are not bound by commercials or by corporate interests. Each show host expresses his or her own self, and the collective result reflects the colorful, kaleidoscopic joy that is New Orleans.Today I'll renew my membership because I believe in that freedom of music, and that musical freedom isn’t free. We all must pony up each year to pay the rent, buy the needed equipment, pay the amazing, world-class staff, and (literally) keep the roof over our heads. If we want the jukebox to keep playing, we have to drop a few quarters in the slot.

-Missy Bowen, WWOZ Show Host

The New Orleans Music Show, Wednesdays 11am-2pm CT