A message from Mark LaMaire

I first worked with WWOZ to get the Jazz Fest Live Broadcast on my college station back in Indiana. It's hard to believe now, but I actually moved down here in 2002 because WWOZ had put a call out for DJs. I thought I'd be here for a year or two, but I fell completely in love with the city and here I am, 20 years later.

My show is an eclectic mix of music with the full range of jazz, to world and R&B music, funk, and anything with a New Orlea connection. I love early ska and reggae. I like finding music that's rare and isn't played very much. Everywhere I go, I'm constantly listening for music that will be a good fit for my show. I have a playlist that's 20 hours long of songs that will someday be on the show. Every Monday night I sit down and whittle that down to 9 hours of music, and then decide the first 15 minutes that will be on-air the next day. The rest I feel out as I go.

It's been very interesting watching WWOZ grow and change over the years, from being a really small community radio station to this international phenomenon that it is now. WWOZ fills a New Orleans sized hole in people's psyches around the world. People who are connected with the people and culture of this city.

Why should people support the station? I think that it's important to show generosity in all aspects of life, and important, in whatever way you can, to connect with the things in your life that you love. When you support WWOZ, it supports you too. 'OZ is a community radio station, so if you want to be a part of it, you gotta support it. You can do so now at wwoz.org/donate!

Click here to hear his show from this morning on our 2-week archive.