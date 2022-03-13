A few words from Charlie B

"I've been listening to WWOZ for decades and it keeps getting better and better. WWOZ is truly the sonic signature of New Orleans music and culture. New Orleans' musicians are truly a treasure, and nowhere else can you hear all of the genres that are reflected among all of this talent than on WWOZ. Whether it's jazz (my main groove), blues, R&B, Brazilian and Latin, Zydeco and Cajun, or just anything...this station has it all. And New Orleans culture...it's my favorite place to hear about all traditional New Orleans culture: the Indians, Social and Pleasure Clubs, Museums, Concerts, Club happenings and more. I don't like to admit it, but for a time, I was not an 'OZ member but still partook of the music and the lagniappe. But once I became a WWOZ member, my enjoyment took on a whole other dimension... I was part of a family, both locally and worldwide. Since becoming a show host on Jazz From The French Market this has been generally the sweet spot in my week. I love jazz and I love playing the music that makes fellow jazz heads happy."

-Charles Burchell, WWOZ Show Host for Jazz From the French Market, Fridays 4-7pm CT

