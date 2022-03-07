Mahmoud Chouki on WWOZ today at 5pm

Published on: March 7th, 2022

Tune in at 5pm CT today to hear a special broadcast of Mahmoud Chouki's performance at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center from January 22!

The band includes Mahmoud Chouki on guitar and oud, Brad Walker on sax, Oscar Rossignoli on piano, Martin Masakowski on bass, and Pedro Segundo on percussion, as well as a special guest appearance by Dee Dee Bridgewater.

The broadcast, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, will also be avaialble after-the-fact on our 2-week archive. Can't wait? Check out the video below! 

Topic tags: 
Special Show
Related show host(s): 
Maryse Déjean
Related program(s): 
Jazz from the French Market with Maryse Dejean
Related content: 

