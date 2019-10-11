Video: Mahmoud Chouki at NOMA

New Orleans Museum of Art's extraordinary international exhibit "Bodies of Knowledge" is particularly unusual in having music performances as part of the exhibition. Moroccan-born New Orleanian musician Mahmoud Chouki was chosen to do a series of improvised duets in the galleries. The series will close this Sunday with a group performance at 6p in the museum's auditorium.

Chouki will conclude his concert series of site-specific performances for the exhibition, collectively titled Safar, that explore how music can speak across cultural divides to envision new forms of dialogue between East and West.

Steve Lands, arranger, on trumpet; Brad Walker, saxophone; Peter Gabriel Gustavson, trombone; Amber Rene Mouton, French horn; Oscar Rossignoli, piano; Noah Young, bass; Michelle Welchon, percussions; Simon Mouchabek, accordion, percussions; and Gerald T. Watkins Jr., drums, will join Chouki.

More info available at noma.org/exhibitions/bodies-of-knowledge/.