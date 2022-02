Tune in to WWOZ on Friday, February 18 as we celebrate the birthday of the Soul Queen of New Orleans, the wonderful Irma Thomas. She's one of the greatest New Orleans talents ever, a wonderful person, and she's been a supporter of WWOZ since we first went on the air back in 1980!

Expect to hear salutes throughout the day from our show hosts, including a few surprises along the way. Listen live at 90.7 FM or wwoz.org.