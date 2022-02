On Sunday, the Monogram Hunters celebrated the life of Spyboy Gregory Sellers at the First & Last Stop Bar in the 7th Ward.

He was a longtime Mardi Gras Indian spyboy who taught the ins and outs of the position to scores of compatriots and rivals in New Orleans. He died February 1 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of kidney disease. He was 69. Learn more about his life at this link.