Jazz Festing In Place 2021: Louisiana Folklife Village

Like its signature dish, gumbo, Louisiana is a spicy stew comprised of many distinctive elements: African-American, Cajun, Creole, Latin, French, Cuban, Isleño, Native American and practically everything in between. To experience this unique culture firsthand, step into the Louisiana Folklife Village and discover many of the state’s generations-old traditions - and cultural highlights. Here you can see artists create elaborate sculptures for Mardi Gras floats, blacksmiths forge decorative ironwork for French Quarter balconies, musicians meticulously handcraft accordions and Mardi Gras Indians bead their suits. Learn how to knit a shrimp net, build a pirogue or weave a palmetto basket. These are only a few of the dozens of traditions featured in the Louisiana Folklife Village that bear witness to our state's unique cultural and diverse history.
Many of the Folklife Village featured culture bearers reside in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida. United Houma Nation suffered extensive damages to their tribal center and homes. Anyone who would like to contact a favorite demonstrator to purchase a craft or check in, please email Rachel Ornelas at Rachel@nojazzfest.com, who will forward along messages.
WOOD CARVING
Roy Parfait
United Houma Nation
Dulac, LA
BASKET WEAVING
Lora Ann Chaisson
United Houma Nation
Montegut, LA
GARFISH SCALE JEWELRY & HOUMA HALF-HITCHED PALMETTO BASKETS
Janie Luster
United Houma Nation
Theriot, LA
WOOD CARVING & MINATURE BOATS
Douglas Fazzio
United Houma Nation
Houma, LA
WOOD CARVING
Ivy Billiot
United Houma Nation
Houma, LA
PINE NEEDLE BASKETS
Marjorie Battise
Coushatta
Kinder, LA
RIVER CANE BASKETS
John & Scarlett Darden
Chitimacha
Charenton, LA
PINE NEEDLE BASKETS
Myrna Wilson
Coushatta
Elton, LA
TRADITIONAL BOAT BUILDING
Tom Colvin
Franklinton, Washington Parish
CRAWFISH TRAPS & DEEPWATER NETS
Kernis Huval
Sunset, St. Landry Parish
DUCK CARVING
John Hacsunda
Lafayette, Lafayette Parish
NET MAKING & MINIATURE BOAT BUILDING
The Robin Family
St. Bernard, St. Bernard Parish
MARDI GRAS INDIAN CRAFTS & TRADITIONS
Big Chief Victor Harris
Spirit of Fi Yi Yi Mandingo Warriors
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
SOCIAL AID AND PLEASURE CLUB CRAFTS
Wynoka Boudreaux
Ladies of Unity LLC
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
RESTORATION CARPENTRY
Dwayne Broussard
Patterson, St. Mary Parish
LATHE WOODTURNING
Marvin Hirsch & John Hartsock
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
PLASTER WORK
Jeff Poreé
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
SLATE & COPPER ROOFING
Lionel Smith, Jr.
Kenner, Jefferson Parish
ARCHITECTURAL IRON WORK
Darryl Reeves
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
DIÁ DE LOS MUERTOS ALTAR
Cynthia Ramirez
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
MARDI GRAS INDIAN CRAFTS & TRADITIONS
Big Chief Tyrone Casby
Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
SOCIAL AID AND PLEASURE CLUB CRAFTS
Kevin Dunn
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
MUSES GLITTER SHOES
Krewe of Muses
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
MARDI GRAS FLOAT MAKING
Tana Barth
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
CAJUN ACCORDIONS
Clarence "Junior" Martin
Scott, Lafayette Parish
DECORATIVE WOODCARVING
Charles Gillam
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
DECORATIVE PAINTING & RESTORATION
Diane Killeen
New Orleans, Orleans Parish
QUILTING
Cecelia Pedescleaux
Marrero, Jefferson Parish
BLACKSMITHING
Russell Forshag
Amite, Tangipahoa Parish