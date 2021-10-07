Jazz Festing In Place 2021: Louisiana Folklife Village

Published on: October 7th, 2021

Like its signature dish, gumbo, Louisiana is a spicy stew comprised of many distinctive elements: African-American, Cajun, Creole, Latin, French, Cuban, Isleño, Native American and practically everything in between. To experience this unique culture firsthand, step into the Louisiana Folklife Village and discover many of the state’s generations-old traditions - and cultural highlights. Here you can see artists create elaborate sculptures for Mardi Gras floats, blacksmiths forge decorative ironwork for French Quarter balconies, musicians meticulously handcraft accordions and Mardi Gras Indians bead their suits. Learn how to knit a shrimp net, build a pirogue or weave a palmetto basket. These are only a few of the dozens of traditions featured in the Louisiana Folklife Village that bear witness to our state's unique cultural and diverse history. 

Many of the Folklife Village featured culture bearers reside in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida. United Houma Nation suffered extensive damages to their tribal center and homes. Anyone who would like to contact a favorite demonstrator to purchase a craft or check in, please email Rachel Ornelas at Rachel@nojazzfest.com, who will forward along messages. 

WOOD CARVING

Roy Parfait
United Houma Nation
Dulac, LA

BASKET WEAVING

Lora Ann Chaisson
United Houma Nation
Montegut, LA

GARFISH SCALE JEWELRY & HOUMA HALF-HITCHED PALMETTO BASKETS

Janie Luster
United Houma Nation
Theriot, LA

WOOD CARVING & MINATURE BOATS

Douglas Fazzio
United Houma Nation
Houma, LA

WOOD CARVING

Ivy Billiot
United Houma Nation
Houma, LA

PINE NEEDLE BASKETS

Marjorie Battise
Coushatta 
Kinder, LA

RIVER CANE BASKETS

John & Scarlett Darden
Chitimacha 
Charenton, LA

PINE NEEDLE BASKETS

Myrna Wilson
Coushatta 
Elton, LA

TRADITIONAL BOAT BUILDING

Tom Colvin
Franklinton, Washington Parish

CRAWFISH TRAPS & DEEPWATER NETS
Kernis Huval
Sunset, St. Landry Parish

DUCK CARVING
John Hacsunda
Lafayette, Lafayette Parish

NET MAKING & MINIATURE BOAT BUILDING

The Robin Family
St. Bernard, St. Bernard Parish

MARDI GRAS INDIAN CRAFTS & TRADITIONS

Big Chief Victor Harris
Spirit of Fi Yi Yi Mandingo Warriors
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

SOCIAL AID AND PLEASURE CLUB CRAFTS

Wynoka Boudreaux
Ladies of Unity LLC
New Orleans, Orleans Parish 

RESTORATION CARPENTRY

Dwayne Broussard
Patterson, St. Mary Parish

LATHE WOODTURNING

Marvin Hirsch & John Hartsock
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

PLASTER WORK

Jeff Poreé
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

SLATE & COPPER ROOFING

Lionel Smith, Jr.
Kenner, Jefferson Parish

ARCHITECTURAL IRON WORK

Darryl Reeves
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

DIÁ DE LOS MUERTOS ALTAR

Cynthia Ramirez
New Orleans, Orleans Parish 

MARDI GRAS INDIAN CRAFTS & TRADITIONS

Big Chief Tyrone Casby
Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

SOCIAL AID AND PLEASURE CLUB CRAFTS

Kevin Dunn
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

MUSES GLITTER SHOES

Krewe of Muses
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

MARDI GRAS FLOAT MAKING

Tana Barth
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

CAJUN ACCORDIONS

Clarence "Junior" Martin
Scott, Lafayette Parish

DECORATIVE WOODCARVING

Charles Gillam
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

DECORATIVE PAINTING & RESTORATION

Diane Killeen
New Orleans, Orleans Parish

QUILTING

Cecelia Pedescleaux
Marrero, Jefferson Parish

BLACKSMITHING

Russell Forshag
Amite, Tangipahoa Parish

