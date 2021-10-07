Jazz Festing In Place 2021: Louisiana Folklife Village

Like its signature dish, gumbo, Louisiana is a spicy stew comprised of many distinctive elements: African-American, Cajun, Creole, Latin, French, Cuban, Isleño, Native American and practically everything in between. To experience this unique culture firsthand, step into the Louisiana Folklife Village and discover many of the state’s generations-old traditions - and cultural highlights. Here you can see artists create elaborate sculptures for Mardi Gras floats, blacksmiths forge decorative ironwork for French Quarter balconies, musicians meticulously handcraft accordions and Mardi Gras Indians bead their suits. Learn how to knit a shrimp net, build a pirogue or weave a palmetto basket. These are only a few of the dozens of traditions featured in the Louisiana Folklife Village that bear witness to our state's unique cultural and diverse history.

Many of the Folklife Village featured culture bearers reside in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida. United Houma Nation suffered extensive damages to their tribal center and homes. Anyone who would like to contact a favorite demonstrator to purchase a craft or check in, please email Rachel Ornelas at Rachel@nojazzfest.com, who will forward along messages.

WOOD CARVING

Roy Parfait

United Houma Nation

Dulac, LA

BASKET WEAVING

Lora Ann Chaisson

United Houma Nation

Montegut, LA

GARFISH SCALE JEWELRY & HOUMA HALF-HITCHED PALMETTO BASKETS

Janie Luster

United Houma Nation

Theriot, LA

WOOD CARVING & MINATURE BOATS

Douglas Fazzio

United Houma Nation

Houma, LA

WOOD CARVING

Ivy Billiot

United Houma Nation

Houma, LA

PINE NEEDLE BASKETS

Marjorie Battise

Coushatta

Kinder, LA

RIVER CANE BASKETS

John & Scarlett Darden

Chitimacha

Charenton, LA

PINE NEEDLE BASKETS

Myrna Wilson

Coushatta

Elton, LA

TRADITIONAL BOAT BUILDING

Tom Colvin

Franklinton, Washington Parish

CRAWFISH TRAPS & DEEPWATER NETS

Kernis Huval

Sunset, St. Landry Parish

DUCK CARVING

John Hacsunda

Lafayette, Lafayette Parish

NET MAKING & MINIATURE BOAT BUILDING

The Robin Family

St. Bernard, St. Bernard Parish

MARDI GRAS INDIAN CRAFTS & TRADITIONS

Big Chief Victor Harris

Spirit of Fi Yi Yi Mandingo Warriors

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

SOCIAL AID AND PLEASURE CLUB CRAFTS

Wynoka Boudreaux

Ladies of Unity LLC

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

RESTORATION CARPENTRY

Dwayne Broussard

Patterson, St. Mary Parish

LATHE WOODTURNING

Marvin Hirsch & John Hartsock

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

PLASTER WORK

Jeff Poreé

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

SLATE & COPPER ROOFING

Lionel Smith, Jr.

Kenner, Jefferson Parish

ARCHITECTURAL IRON WORK

Darryl Reeves

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

DIÁ DE LOS MUERTOS ALTAR

Cynthia Ramirez

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

MARDI GRAS INDIAN CRAFTS & TRADITIONS

Big Chief Tyrone Casby

Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

SOCIAL AID AND PLEASURE CLUB CRAFTS

Kevin Dunn

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

MUSES GLITTER SHOES

Krewe of Muses

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

MARDI GRAS FLOAT MAKING

Tana Barth

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

CAJUN ACCORDIONS

Clarence "Junior" Martin

Scott, Lafayette Parish

DECORATIVE WOODCARVING

Charles Gillam

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

DECORATIVE PAINTING & RESTORATION

Diane Killeen

New Orleans, Orleans Parish

QUILTING

Cecelia Pedescleaux

Marrero, Jefferson Parish

BLACKSMITHING

Russell Forshag

Amite, Tangipahoa Parish