Get an authentic Jazz Fest-style sign from Nan Parati

Jazz Festing In Place returns to WWOZ on October 7! You can deck out your home/yard/office in authentic Jazz Fest style by getting your very own sign from Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati. For a limited time, she is making her hand-written sign services available for the general public. Nan has been Jazz Fest's sign writer since 1985.

Signs are $40 plus shipping. $10 of each sale will go to support WWOZ as we carry the Groove forward and out into the universe!

The standard signs are 24" wide by 16" tall and are written on yellow or white corrugated plastic (like the directional signs at Jazz Fest). When you order, let Nan know which color you prefer. And if you'd like a different size, let her know and you can work it out!

Nan would like you know that she will "write anything except downright vulgar stuff, political stuff or stuff that another artist is already famous for on his or her own signs. (Just because I respect them)! One friend has been supporting musicians by ordering signs for bands that help fans know how to tip them! And I'm always up for discussion if you have an idea you aren't sure about!"

Below are a few examples of what other people have requested. She can repeat those, or (even better!) make up your own saying or request.

Order yours today by emailing Nan@NanParati.com. She accepts payment via Venmo (@Nan-Parati) or PayPal (nan@nanparati.com).