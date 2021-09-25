Giving challenge in honor of Suzanne Corley

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: September 25th, 2021

906 Suzanne Corley [Photo by Louis Crispino]

Suzanne Corley [Photo by Louis Crispino]
Suzanne Corley [Photo by Louis Crispino]

Suzanne Corley, who passed this April, was a long-time show host on WWOZ on Jazz from the French Market, Tudo Bem, and World Journey. In honor of Suzanne's almost 20 years of service to WWOZ, her friends and family have set up a special challenge fund during WWOZ's fall membership drive. On the Tudo Bem and World Journey shows (Saturday, 2-6pm CT), for every pledge made by the public, the fund will match it with an additional $25. Donate at wwoz.org/donate or by calling 1.877.907.6999.

We'd like to thank her friends and family for their generosity, in honor of the memory of this great human being, a true Guardian of the Groove.

Members & Membership
Suzanne Corley
Tudo Bem (Brazilian) with Dean Ellis, World Journey
