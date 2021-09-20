Video: Henry Butler 'Get Out of My Life, Woman' at WWOZ Piano Night 2016

At WWOZ Piano Night on April 25, 2016, the pianists honored the late Allen Toussaint, who died just five months earlier. Henry Butler, who was born on this date in 1948, performed this version of 'Get Out Of My Life, Woman.'

The song was written by Toussaint and recorded by Lee Dorsey in 1966. It reached #5 on the U.S. Billboard R&B chart and #44 on the Hot 100 singles chart in 1966. In subsequent years, the song has been recorded by Solomon Burke, Freddie King, Roy Head, the Kingsmen, and more.

PIANO Henry Butler

DRUMS Herman Lebeaux

BASS David Barard

GUITAR Renard Poche