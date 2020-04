Joe Jenkins, Counsel Chief of the Guardians of the Flame Maroon Society, became an ancestor today, at the age of 90. His passing was announced by Maroon Queen Cherice Harrison-Nelson of the Guardians. It was not COVID-related.

Chief Joe was one of the oldest living Mardi Gras Indians, and he was a friend of WWOZ. This video is a short excerpt of an oral history WWOZ conducted with Chief Joe in 2016.