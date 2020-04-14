1 year anniversary of Draw Fo' Radio

Usually, anniversaries with more tenure get more shine and attention. I, personally, feel a deep appreciation for and pride in Draw Fo' Radio's first year on the WWOZ airwaves. Not many people know but Draw Fo' Radio has been in the works for several years and to take an idea that was built on many phone conversations, in-person meetings, and emails and turn it into a platform for New Orleans based rappers, lyricists and emcees is a wonderful reality to participate in.

Prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic, there were several plans in motion to celebrate the show's anniversary with the city's Hip-Hop community. Although that's changed drastically with the city and state's efforts to flatten our curve, for this week's episode, we wanted to take some time to celebrate the small victories, the good times and the artists that continue to both inspire and keep us moving.

Listen live as WWOZ's Draw Fo' Radio celebrates one year on air Wednesday night, midnight to 2am. The show will also be available after-the-fact on our 2-week archive.