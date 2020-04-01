Thank you, for your support of WWOZ at this time. Thank you for all your messages of goodwill, all the tweets and the Facebook comments, all the middle of the night emails. Thank you for all your financial support to keep us on the air, all the memberships and donations. Thank you for just spending time listening, here in New Orleans or wherever you are. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives. It is because of you that we are able to be here, sharing New Orleans music when we need it the most.

We are staying on the air. You have been there for us through thick and thin, and we are here for you now.

Our staff and volunteer hosts are all working hard behind the scenes to stay safe and keep things going. We've come up with many new ideas and creative solutions so that our airwaves can be an island of normality for you, with the best real New Orleans voices and music, like it's always been.

And it's not just the radio. Please make sure you check out our OnlineWire, giving you a listing of webstreaming live performances by New Orleans musicians -- and remember to tip your musicians! Our brand-new WWOZ Groovapedia portal allows you to take a deep dive into hundreds of old WWOZ performances, interviews, audio programs, and so much more. And we're still on WWOZ.org, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, bringing you photos and videos and news.

We're doing lots of great things, and if you want to join us in making all of this happen, this is a great time to become a member if you aren't already. In the meantime, stay safe, everyone, and remember we are all still connected by our love of music.