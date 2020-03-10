WWOZ is tattooed on my heart

When I sit at the sound board during my Tuesday morning show I think fondly of the first time I heard WWOZ. I was visiting a friend back in 1983 for Mardi Gras. I was amazed to hear early jazz and Mardi Gras classics being played. I asked her “What is this?!?!?!?!” I was in love.

Fast forward 30 plus years and I find myself sitting at the board, Mardi Gras morning, helping people get ready to hit the streets in costume….. Living the dream!!!! Six years ago, I became so fortunate to be able to share music and laughter to listeners across the world every Tuesday morning as a Trad Jazz show host. And in the last two years I really feel blessed to be the producer of School Groove.

School Groove is a program that brings middle and high school bands into the studio to perform live on the air. I can’t not begin to tell you what being a part of the future of New Orleans Music means to me. People that have known me for 15 minutes knows that if a kid wants to play music, they have my heart. I have not lived many places but you don’t have to in order to know that this doesn’t happen in other towns or on other stations any where else.

One thing I do know is that this amazing magical world of WWOZ touches so many lives in so many ways. And the way it is able to do that is through the support from listeners like you. I give of my time and love and money (Yes I am a member too) and I want to take a moment to ask you to show your support today. Please go to www.WWOZ.org/donate and give what you can.

Please join me in making a difference in the lives of others. Thanks my Darlins! See ya on the Radio!



-Leslie Cooper

Trad Jazz Show Host, Tuesdays 9-11am

& School Groove Producer