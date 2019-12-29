50 Years: Jazz Fest at 50 Photo of the Day

As we close out our Jazz Fest at 50 photo series, we're cheating just a bit: here are eight final wrap-up photos, all taken at the 50th Jazz Fest in 2019, both inside and outside of the Fairgrounds gates.

The "50" logo was everywhere this year on official Jazz Fest items, stages, and items made by fans-- all celebrating the best festival in the world! We'll see you out there for 51: April 23-April 26 and April 30-May 3.

Photos by Louis Crispino, Michele Goldfarb, and Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

In honor of Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary in 2019, we're featuring a Jazz Fest photo of the day with our audience. Keep your eyes here, and at our Jazz Fest 50 page, all year long to see them, plus more celebration of the big anniversary!