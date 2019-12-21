2020 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

The Carnival season is nearly upon us!!! Here's the parade schedule for 2020:
Monday, January 6
7p Joan of Arc - French Quarter
7p Phunny Phorty Phellows - St. Charles streetcar route
7:05p Funky Uptown Krewe - St. Charles streetcar route
7:30p Society Des Champs Elysée - downtown streetcar route (a stroll this year, as the Rampart streetcar is out of service due to Hard Rock Hotel collapse)
Saturday, February 1
7p Chewbacchus
Friday, February 7
7p Krewe Boheme - Marigny/French Quarter
Saturday, February 8
6:30p Krewe du Vieux - Marigny/French Quarter
7p krewedelusion - Marigny/French Quarter
Sunday, February 9
4:30p 'tit Rex - Marigny
Friday, February 14
3p Krewe of Cork - French Quarrter
6p Oshun - Uptown
6:30p Cleopatra - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Alla
Saturday, February 15
11:45a Mystic Knights of Adonis - Westbank
12p Krewe of Pontchartrain - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Choctaw
followed by Krewe of Freret
5:30p Knights of Sparta - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Pygmalion
Sunday, February 16
11a Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale
followed by Krewe of Carrollton
followed by Krewe of King Arthur
2p Krewe of Barkus - French Quarter
Wednesday, February 19
6:15p Krewe of Druids - Uptown
7p Mystic Krewe of Nyx - Uptown
Thursday, February 20
5p Knights of Babylon - Uptown
5:45p Knights of Chaos - Uptown
6p Muses - Uptown
Friday, February 21
11:30a Krewe of Bosom Buddies - French Quarter
5:30p Krewe of Hermes - Uptown
6:30p Krewe d'Etat - Uptown
7p Morpheus - Uptown
Saturday, February 22
10:45a Krewe of NOMTOC - Westbank
11a Krewe of Iris - Uptown
12p Krewe of Tucks - Uptown
4:15p Endymion - Mid-City
Sunday, February 23
10a Krewe of Okeanos - Uptown
11a Krewe of Mid-City - Uptown
11:15a Thoth - Uptown
5:15p Bacchus - Uptown
Monday, February 24
2p Red Beans - Bywater/Marigny/6th Ward (start Marigny Opera House)
2p Dead Beans - Midcity/Bayou St. John (start Pitot House)
2p Feijao - Bywater/Marigny/7th Ward (start Bud Rip's)
5:15p Proteus - Uptown
6p Orpheus - Uptown
Tuesday, February 25
8a Zulu - Uptown
10a Rex - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Elks Orleans
followed by Krewe of Crescent City