The Krewe Of Barkus isn’t like other parades-- this one has gone to the dogs. Man’s best friend is the center of this parade through the streets of the French Quarter with their humans simply as their escorts.

This year's Barkus parade was on Sunday, February 19 and WWOZ was on hand to catch the happy doggies, fun costumes, and bands hitting the streets of the French Quarter. Woof!

BARKUS PARADE 2017 from WWOZ New Orleans on Vimeo.