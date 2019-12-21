2020 Danny Barker Fest: Jan. 15-19

The sixth annual Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival will run January 15 through January 19, 2020. It will again offer a mix of school clinics, workshops, panel discussions, interviews, and live music performances at a variety of venues, including the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Snug Harbor, Xavier University, NOCCA, UNO, and the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. The live music performances will feature an all-star array of New Orleans artists and internationally known special guests, including Maria Muldaur, Claude Carre, and Sengalese kora master Morikeba Kouyate.

The core of the 2020 festival is the five day celebration at the New Orleans Jazz Museum with live music, interviews, and panel discussions. The festival will also feature a series of special events at other locations including the Pickin, Pluckin', and Strummin' all-star banjo and guitar concert at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center on January 15, a tour of the Whitney Plantation, performances at Snug Harbor, and more.

The mission of the Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival is to showcase and highlight the many contributions and accomplishments of NEA Jazz Master Danny Barker: musician, singer, songwriter, raconteur extraordinaire and author. In addition to being one of the top jazz artists of his time and a seven decade plus career, he also served as a mentor to numerous young New Orleans artists who have since gone on to their own major success-- Wynton Marsalis, Herlin Riley, Leroy Jones, Gregg Stafford, Dr. Michael White, and Lucien Barbarin, to name a few.

More on the 2020 Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival, including the full schedule and lineup, can be found at dannybarkerfestival.com.