Luther Kent and David Torkanowsky: Jazz Fest at 50 Photo of the Day

Luther Kent and David Torkanowsky perform May 1, 2014. Photo by Leon Morris.

Catch Luther Kent kicking off the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest with a free set on Friday, October 18 starting at 5:30p in Lafayette Square!

In honor of Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary in 2019, we're featuring a Jazz Fest photo of the day with our audience. Keep your eyes here, and at our Jazz Fest 50 page, all year long to see them, plus more celebration of the big anniversary!