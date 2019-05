2019 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest Lineup

We've got the 2019 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival lineup announcement!

This festival is an award-winning event, with two stages of music, a dozen of the best barbecue vendors in the region and a huge arts market. The 14th edition of this community celebration of Southern soul is bound to be one for the record books. Come on out to Lafayette Square in New Orleans, October 18-20!

Full info available at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.