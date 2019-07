Before the arrival of Europeans, there were many settlements in what is now New Orleans. One was called Tchou Tchouma (near Bayou St. John), and one group of indigenous people were known as the Tchoupitoulas, often translated as "River People."

In recent years, some people in New Orleans have been exploring their native ancestry. One group organized to get official recognition from the city, which they received on July 2, 2019.