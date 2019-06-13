Photo highlights from the WWOZ fundraising event in NYC

It was a truly amazing and unforgettable night in NYC for WWOZ last night! The fabulous Wynton Marsalis entertained at an 'OZ fundraiser at the gorgeous Upper East Side home of Courtney (a WWOZ Board Member) and Mike Katzenstein. Wynton was accompanied by the Igor Butman Quintet-- they were flown in from Russia by a benefactor just for this performance!

Thanks to all who made this a wonderful and successful event raising money for WWOZ!