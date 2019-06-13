Photo highlights from the WWOZ fundraising event in NYC

Published on:
June 13th, 2019
It was a truly amazing and unforgettable night in NYC for WWOZ last night! The fabulous Wynton Marsalis entertained at an 'OZ fundraiser at the gorgeous Upper East Side home of Courtney (a WWOZ Board Member) and Mike Katzenstein. Wynton was accompanied by the Igor Butman Quintet-- they were flown in from Russia by a benefactor just for this performance!
Thanks to all who made this a wonderful and successful event raising money for WWOZ!
Guardians of the Groove at NYC fundraiser - June 12, 2019.
Guardians of the Groove at NYC fundraiser - June 12, 2019.
Guardians of the Groove at NYC fundraiser - June 12, 2019.
Guardians of the Groove at NYC fundraiser - June 12, 2019.
Beth Arroyo Utterback and Guardians of the Groove at NYC Fundraiser event - June 12, 2019.
Wynton Marsalis at WWOZ fundraiser in NYC - June 12, 2019.
Marcel McGee and Wynton Marsalis at NYC fundraising event - June 12, 2019.
Fertel Foundation’s Randy Fertel and Courtney at WWOZ fundraiser in NYC - June 12, 2019.
Beth Arroyo Utterback and Prima Foundation’s Anthony Silversteri at NYC fundraiser for WWOZ - June 12, 2019.
WWOZ/Jazz and Heritage Foundation Board Members Courtney Katzenstein, Judge Sidney Cates, Julie Wise Oreck. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback at WWOZ fundraiser in NYC - June 12, 2019.
NYC party hosts Michael Katzenstein and Courtney Slatten Katzenstein with Wynton Marsalis. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback at WWOZ fundraiser in New York - June 12, 2019.
WWOZ G.M. Beth Arroyo Utterback and Wynton Marsalis. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback at NYC fundraiser for WWOZ - June 12, 2019.