In Memoriam: Lil Buck Sinegal

We are sad to report that guitarist and bandleader Paul "Lil Buck" Sinegal, "Master of the Stratocaster," has passed at the age of 75. For decades, he was a major player in Louisiana R&B, Blues, and Zydeco.

He may be best known for playing with Clifton Chenier and Buckwheat Zydeco. Eric Clapton once called him "the best blues guitarist alive." His career spanned more than five decades, with over 300 recordings, including with Henry Gray, Rockin’ Dopsie, and other blues artists. In 1987, he had a Grammy-winning effort on Paul Simon’s 1987 album Graceland.

Lil Buck was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame in 1999, and worked hard to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. Acadiana musicians regularly stopped at his house for guitar lessons and jam sessions, including in recent years.

Syrie Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling funeral arrangements.

WWOZ sends its condolences to his family and friends, and we will provide additional details as they become available.

Below, see his performance of 'Down Home Blues,' as captured by WWOZ, at the Blue Moon Saloon in Lafayette on August 15, 2014, plus some of our best photos of him throughout recent years: