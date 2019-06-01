5 things to know for 6/7 - 6/13

Published on: June 6th, 2019

906 Jonathan Boogie Long [Photo by Black Mold]

Jonathan Boogie Long [Photo by Black Mold]
Jonathan Boogie Long [Photo by Black Mold]

1) New Orleans Pride is this weekend! Hit the streets and celebrate diversity Friday through Sunday. The event features a parade, ball, baseball game, and more. 

2) The 33rd annual Creole Tomato Fest is happening Saturday and Sunday at the French Market! The festival features food, drinks, music, Bloody Mary market, tomato eating contests, kids activities, and cooking demos. There are stages and activities in Dutch Alley, The Farmers Market, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint. Full info available from the French Market. Free! 

3) For something new on the Northshore, check out the Bluesberry Fest in Covington! Blueberry lovers, now is your time. There will be fresh blueberries, and all sorts of delicious blueberry-based treats available, plus music from Jonathan Boogie Long, Charmaine Neville, and more. 

4) The Cajun Heritage Festival is also happening this weekend, in Larose, celebrating the Cajun heritage of Lafourche Parish. This festival showcases a decoy show and live auction, plus carving demos, duck calling contests, Cajun food, vendors and raffles. Free and open to the public. 

5) Our YouTube channel is heating up! Check out all of our latest videos, including many recently added from the last year or so. We've got new videos from Samantha Fish, Spencer Bohren, NOJO, Landry Walker, Warren Easton, Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest, St. Joseph's Night, second line parades, and much more. Here's a little taste:

Topic tags: 
Film/Video
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.