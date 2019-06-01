5 things to know for 6/7 - 6/13

1) New Orleans Pride is this weekend! Hit the streets and celebrate diversity Friday through Sunday. The event features a parade, ball, baseball game, and more.

2) The 33rd annual Creole Tomato Fest is happening Saturday and Sunday at the French Market! The festival features food, drinks, music, Bloody Mary market, tomato eating contests, kids activities, and cooking demos. There are stages and activities in Dutch Alley, The Farmers Market, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint. Full info available from the French Market. Free!

3) For something new on the Northshore, check out the Bluesberry Fest in Covington! Blueberry lovers, now is your time. There will be fresh blueberries, and all sorts of delicious blueberry-based treats available, plus music from Jonathan Boogie Long, Charmaine Neville, and more.

4) The Cajun Heritage Festival is also happening this weekend, in Larose, celebrating the Cajun heritage of Lafourche Parish. This festival showcases a decoy show and live auction, plus carving demos, duck calling contests, Cajun food, vendors and raffles. Free and open to the public.

5) Our YouTube channel is heating up! Check out all of our latest videos, including many recently added from the last year or so. We've got new videos from Samantha Fish, Spencer Bohren, NOJO, Landry Walker, Warren Easton, Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest, St. Joseph's Night, second line parades, and much more. Here's a little taste: