33rd Annual Creole Tomato Fest this weekend

The 33rd annual Creole Tomato Fest is happening this weekend at the French Market. The festival features food, drinks, music, Bloody Mary market, tomato eating contests, kids activities, and cooking demos. There are stages and activities in Dutch Alley, The Farmers Market, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint. Full info available from the French Market.

The festival is happening Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 10a-6p both days.

Here's this year's performance schedule: