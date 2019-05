In this Jazz Fest at 50 Flashback, Dennis Schaibly, better known to WWOZ listeners as Big D, recalls a powerful moment during Jazz Fest 2006 as Spencer Bohren performed a new song, 'Long Black Line,' at the Lagniappe Stage.

You can hear Big D on the airwaves at WWOZ each Wednesday afternoon, 2-4p.

Thanks to these sponsors:

Special thanks to: