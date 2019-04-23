2006: Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule

The first post-Katrina Jazz Fest in April 2006 was a beacon for New Orleanians.

Two important events made Jazz Fest 2006 happen -- first, Shell became a special "presenting" sponsor of the festival. And then Churchill Downs, who had owned the Fairgrounds for less than two years at that point, made a heroic push to get the whole facility functional. And so, in a singular moment in the history of music festivals, the 37th Jazz Fest took place right on schedule. Find out more about this remarkable year in festival history in this WWOZ Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule.

