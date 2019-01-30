John Boutte: Opening the Vaults for Jazz Fest at 50

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: January 30th, 2019

906 John Boutte [Photo by Leon Morris]

John Boutte [Photo by Leon Morris]
John Boutte [Photo by Leon Morris]

Tune in Thursday at noon as we Open the Vaults on another past Jazz Fest performance! This week, we're airing John Boutte's May 7, 2006 performance in the WWOZ Jazz Tent as part of our Jazz Fest at 50 series. This very emotional set in the first post-Katrina Jazz Fest has been called a high point in the entire history of the festival.

Performers include:

John Boutté, vocals
Todd Duke, guitar
Leroy Jones, trumpet
Peter Harris, bass
Herman LeBeaux, drums
Alonzo Bowens, sax
Craig Klein, trombone

Listen live here.

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest at 50, Jazz Fest
Related show host(s): 
Michael Dominici
Related content: 

