John Boutte: Opening the Vaults for Jazz Fest at 50

Tune in Thursday at noon as we Open the Vaults on another past Jazz Fest performance! This week, we're airing John Boutte's May 7, 2006 performance in the WWOZ Jazz Tent as part of our Jazz Fest at 50 series. This very emotional set in the first post-Katrina Jazz Fest has been called a high point in the entire history of the festival.

Performers include:

John Boutté, vocals

Todd Duke, guitar

Leroy Jones, trumpet

Peter Harris, bass

Herman LeBeaux, drums

Alonzo Bowens, sax

Craig Klein, trombone

Listen live here.