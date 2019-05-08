Video: 'Bechet to Batiste' with Evan Christopher, Gregory Agid

Published on: May 8th, 2019

WWOZ was live video streaming as the venerable New Orleans clarinet tradition was the focus of a special concert at the Jazz & Heritage Center on Saturday, May 4, featuring the New Orleans-based clarinetists Evan Christopher and Gregory Agid.

Since moving to New Orleans 25 years ago, Evan Christopher has earned an international reputation as an ambassador for the traditional New Orleans clarinet style, while young lion Gregory Agid is steeped in the modern New Orleans sound exemplified by his mentor, the late Alvin Batiste. In their shared program, both clarinetists demonstrate how living traditions speak simultaneously to the past and future.

The concert focused on compositions by the legendary Sidney Bechet as well as Batiste, and also includes contemporary originals penned by Agid and Christopher. 

