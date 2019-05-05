Marion Eats! at Jazz Fest 2019

Published on: May 5th, 2019

Some people say that Jazz Fest is more a food festival than a music festival. A typical Jazz Fest food booth has ~3 choices, so there are literally hundreds of food options and only 8 days to explore them. WWOZ's new Assistant Video Director, Marion Hill, worked on putting a dent in that bucket list, as these photos show. It's a hard job, but someone's gotta do it! 

See the whole series here, or click through the gallery below. Special thanks to photographer Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

And, of course, Marion's Top 3 picks from what she ate: 

1) Caribbean Fish from Palmer's Jamaican Cuisine
2) Pheasant, Quail & Andouille Gumbo from Prejean's Restaurant
3) Crawfish Enchilada from Prejean’s Restaurant

Topic tags: 
Food, Jazz Fest, Photography
